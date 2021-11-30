Orlando City
2021 Orlando City Season in Review: Adam Grinwis
Orlando City needed every bit of its goalkeeping depth this season and then some. It was an odd year that saw injuries and international duty keep starter Pedro Gallese out of the lineup at times. Backup Brandon Austin — on loan from Tottenham — filled in admirably before returning to England. Homegrown Mason Stajduhar played some games but sustained a knock, handing meaningful minutes to Grinwis, who was signed on July 31 when Austin’s loan ended. Even former Lion Greg Ranjitsingh dressed for some matches as the MLS pool goalkeeper.
So, did the Grinch return to steal Orlando hearts? Let’s take a look at his return to the Lions.
Statistical Breakdown
Grinwis appeared in two matches (both starts) during the 2021 season, logging 180 minutes. Those matches occurred back-to-back on Sept. 4 and 10. He made his first start of the season at home against the Columbus Crew and followed with a road start at Atlanta United. The Lions split those games, winning 3-2 and falling 3-0, leaving Grinwis with a 1-1-0 record as a starter in 2021. He allowed five goals across the two matches, mostly of the he-could-do-little-about-it variety, including a well-placed own goal by Antonio Carlos in the match against the Crew. Grinwis made four saves with a 44.4% save percentage and passed out of the back well (81.6%), connecting on 46.1% of his long balls. He added two clearances.
Best Game
Given the two choices, Grinwis’ best game was the 3-2 home win over the Columbus Crew on Sept. 4. For starters, he got the win, and the Lions were cruising until the strange own goal from Carlos that Grinwis could do nothing about. Likewise, the second goal came down to a 1-v-1 in close with Miguel Berry getting in behind the defense, hanging Grinwis out to dry. Grinwis completed six of his 10 long ball attempts and passed at an 82.6% rate, recording both of his clearances on the season against the Crew.
2021 Final Grade
Because of his low total of minutes played, The Mane Land staff gives Grinwis an incomplete grade for 2021. He provided valuable minutes at a time when both Gallese and Stajduhar were unavailable and played fine (if unspectacular), despite not getting a lot of help at times from the team in front of him, particularly in the Atlanta game. Considering he was coming back from a lengthy knee injury rehab, it was just good to see him get back on the pitch again.
2022 Outlook
Orlando City holds an option for 2022 on Grinwis’ contract. If the option year is anything like his 2021 salary of $81,375, it would be club-friendly deal. However, whether Grinwis would be comfortable hanging around as the club’s third goalkeeper or if he’d want to try to find more playing time elsewhere. In general, we’ll find out soon about Orlando City’s goalkeeper position with contract decision deadlines looming. Grinwis is a serviceable MLS backup goalkeeper and a good team guy that won’t break the bank but it seems likely that his preferences will be taken into consideration when it comes to the decision on his option year.
Previous Season in Review Articles (Date Posted)
- Alexander Alvarado (11/26/21)
- Raul Aguilera Jr. (11/27/21)
- Alexandre Pato (11/29/21)
Lion Links
Lion Links: 4/25/23
Lions hunt for answers to poor home form, MLS clubs make moves on deadline day, Premier League coaching carousel, and more.
Happy Tuesday everyone! I’m not sure why, but this already feels like a very long week, and that seems like a bad omen for the rest of it. Hopefully I’m wrong though, because Friday seems like a long way away at the moment. Regardless, news stops for no one and there’s plenty to talk through today. Let’s get into it.
Lions Seek Answers for Poor Home Form
Orlando City’s form at home has not been good to start the season, and the team is looking for answers. The Lions have only won once at home across all competitions this season, with that lone victory coming during the season opener against a New York Red Bulls team that has struggled this year. Needless to say, it’s not good enough and Oscar Pareja called it disappointing, shouldered the blame for this season’s poor form at Exploria Stadium. Martin Ojeda noted that everyone has things they can improve on, himself included, but remains positive that OCSC can get things sorted out in front of the home fans.
MLS Deadline Day Roundup
There were several moves to get caught up on from MLS transfer deadline day. First up, Real Salt Lake is reportedly sending former Lion Justin Meram to Charlotte FC in exchange for forward Andre Shinyashiki according to The Athletic‘s Tom Bogert.
Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew have reportedly acquired fullback Malte Amundsen from New York City FC, with allocation money going the other way.
Finally, D.C. United is reportedly wrapping up a deal for winger Cristian Dajome to join from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for allocation money.
Premier League Coaching Carousel Keeps Spinning
While they essentially rolled over at St. James Park on Sunday, Tottenham did not take the 6-1 loss to Newcastle over the weekend lying down. In a move you rarely see, Spurs fired interim manager Cristian Stellini and have installed Ryan Mason as his replacement. Tottenham was beyond woeful in Sunday’s loss, as it found itself in a 5-0 hole with just 21 minutes played. The defeat stung more as it came against a Newcastle team competing with Tottenham for a Champions League spot.
Elsewhere in London, Chelsea is reportedly getting closer to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as the team’s new head coach. If Pochettino does get the job, Fabrizio Romano notes that he wouldn’t join the club until June, once the Premier League season comes to a close.
Corinthians Women Protest Coaching Hire
Members of Corinthians’ women’s team have voiced their displeasure over the hiring of Alexi Stival to coach the men’s side. Stival was convicted of rape in 1987, and has been hired to replace the fired Fernando Lazaro. Several team members, as well as the coach of the women’s side, did not hesitate to release a statement expressing their disapproval with the hire. A group of fans also gathered outside the team’s headquarters to protest. Stival was convicted in absentia and denied wrongdoing during his introductory press conference.
Free Kicks
- D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze has been suspended pending investigations into assault allegations that occurred in Sweden while he was on approved leave from the team.
- Barcelona has secured close to €1.5 billion in funding to renovate Camp Nou.
- Carlo Ancelotti says the field at the Santiago Bernabeu is “suffering” due to construction on the stadium, and it will be replaced for the fifth time this season.
That’s all I have for you today. Y’all stay safe out there!
Lion Links
Lion Links: 4/24/23
Duncan McGuire in good company, the Pride lose in KC, OCB draws but wins spot kicks, U.S. Soccer reportedly chooses sporting director, and more.
Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. I’ll be honest, I’m not exactly feeling very merry. It wasn’t a good weekend for those who follow the club. Losses by Orlando City and the Orlando Pride were disappointing. OCB’s draw with the extra point for the penalty shootout win wasn’t the result we wanted, but was better than the rest. Still, it is a new week and hope springs eternal. Let’s get to the links.
McGuire Making History
If anyone had Duncan McGuire as Orlando City’s top scorer eight matches into the regular season on their bingo card, you might be a winner. The rookie has three goals in only 247 minutes over six matches. He is the first SuperDraft selection since Daryl Dike to score three goals in his first six matches.
I’m not saying that McGuire is another Dike, but I’m open to the possibility if the youngster keeps scoring. With Ercan Kara just coming back from injury, and MGuire having the hot foot, he should get more chances to do so. Someone has to score the goals, so it might as well be McGuire.
The Pride Fall in Kansas City
The Orlando Pride traveled to Kansas to take on the Kansas City Current on Sunday resulting in a 2-0 loss. The Pride’s Brazilians — Marta and Adriana— were not able to produce what Debinha was able to for the Current. Of course, it’s not only their fault, but it is a disappointing, if not unsurprising fact that the Current finally got a win this season at the expense of the Pride. If you are sensing some ire from me regarding Debinha choosing to go to the Current for (reportedly) less money than the Pride offered, you are correct. The Pride are back in action next Saturday at 10 p.m. against the San Diego Wave.
OCB Wins (Sort of)
The Young Lions hosted NYCFC II at Osceola County Stadium on Sunday night. Defender Nabi Kibunguchy scored a first-half brace for the Young Lions to give Orlando a good lead, but unfortunately it didn’t last, with the baby Pigeons clawing back both goals in the second half.
There were plenty of fouls flying, with both Orlando and New York City having players sent off due to second yellow cards. The match went to kicks from the spot after the draw — a quirk of MLS NEXT Pro matches — with OCB finally putting it away after nine kicks. Sean Rollins has your match recap.
Report: U.S. Soccer Chooses Matt Crocker as Sporting Director
The U.S. Soccer Federation is reportedly hiring Southampton Director of Football Operations Matt Crocker as the organization’s new sporting director — first reported by The Athletic. U.S. Soccer has stated that a sporting director will be hired before any decisions will be made regarding a manager for the USMNT. Assuming Crocker is indeed the choice, that will allow the organization to either bring back Gregg Berhalter or move on to a new candidate.
Free Kicks
- Wrexham AFC defeated Boreham Wood 3-1 after going down a goal in the first minute to the visitors on Saturday. An equalizer from Elliot Lee and a brace from Paul Mullin secured Wrexham’s promotion to League Two of the English Football League. Needless to say, Wrexham’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were happy and appropriately humble.
- A third-tier German football match was suspended after a referee was doused with beer following a penalty call he made that a fan didn’t like. There are a couple of problems with this. First, don’t throw stuff in people’s faces — even referees — as it’s not acceptable. Second, why the heck are you wasting beer like that? It’s just a bad decision all around.
- Mo Salah moved to sixth on Liverpool’s all-time scorers list with a goal in the club’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest this past weekend. He also now has the most left-footed goals in league history, with 108.
- Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup final on a penalty shootout over Brighton & Hove Albion. United will now meet rival Manchester City in the final in June. It’s going to be really weird for me pulling for United to keep City from completing the treble.
That will do it for today. Check back for more coverage of all things Orlando soccer. Also, check out and subscribe to our new Pride podcast — SkoPurp Soccer – An Orlando Pride PawedCast. Vamos Orlando!
Orlando City
Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Player Grades and Man of the Match
How did your favorite Lions perform in a 3-1 home loss to D.C.?
After a late winner last week in Minnesota, Orlando City returned to Exploria Stadium to host D.C. United. Duncan McGuire scored the match winner last week and earned the start up top for this match. It started as an even affair but ultimately finished in a 3-1 home loss. Here is how we saw the Lions perform in Saturday’s home defeat.
Starters
GK, Pedro Gallese, 5 — El Pulpo gave up three goals, but none were really his own fault. His teammates put him in an unfortunate 1-v-1 situation for the first goal, he had an unmarked runner bury a corner kick header, and Christian Benteke turned on Rodrigo Schlegel from short range. Gallese faced nine shots with five of them on target. He recorded two saves in the game and was tested with an expected goals against of 1.9. Gallese completed 76.2% of his passes and two of five long balls.
D, Rodrigo Schlegel, 4.5 — In the 15th minute, Schlegel left his other two center backs to step up on Benteke. While it proves his work rate, it unfortunately left Robin Jansson on an island with Ruan sprinting down field on the ball and Taxi Fountas over his shoulder, leading to the first D.C. United goal. Schlegel was also the last line of defense on the third D.C. goal when Benteke chested down a ball in the box and turned on a dime, while firing a powerful strike into the back of the net. As one of three in the back, Schlegel passed at an 66.7% clip including two accurate long balls on five attempts. He committed two fouls on the night and recorded three tackles and one clearance.
D, Robin Jansson, 5 — Jansson was part of the initial error that led to the first D.C. United goal. He likely should have stayed central instead of leaving Fountas for Ruan, which ultimately let Fountas in behind and unmarked but he was only put in that position due to a turnover. Jansson went the full 90 minutes and completed 88.9% of his 36 passes on the night. The Viking played one successful long ball pass on four attempts. Jansson did not log a single defensive statistic aside from committing two fouls.
D, Antonio Carlos, 6.5 — Antonio Carlos earned his second start of the season and put in a great shift for the Lions, despite being part of a back line which conceded three goals. He was instrumental in creating the only Orlando City goal with a strong sliding tackle at midfield which fell to Ojeda, and ultimately McGuire, for the score. Carlos even fired off three shots of his own on the night, with one being dangerously close to scoring on a set piece header. Carlos completed 95.4% of his 43 passes on the night and logged an impressive six successful long balls in the match on just seven attempts. Defensively, he had one tackle and five clearances, while committing only one foul, which earned a yellow card in the 56th minute.
MF, Gaston Gonzalez, 6.5 — Gonzalez might have finally shown us what he can bring to the table for the club. He had a lively first half up and down the flank. He kept a speedy Ruan at bay, and he found himself springing a couple Orlando attacks as well. While you won’t see any groundbreaking statistics from Gonzalez, he played his role well on the night and that is all we can really ask of him. Gonzalez completed 65.2% of his 23 passes and crossed the ball accurately once out of six times. He also attempted three unsuccessful long balls. Gonzalez’s only shot for the night was on target. From a defensive standpoint, he offered three tackles, an interception, a clearance, and committed one foul. Gonzalez found himself fouled twice.
MF, Maurico Pereyra, 5.5 — The maestro found pockets of space centrally throughout the night where he was able to distribute and release the front three attackers. He took a seat on the turf in the 68th minute and left the match early for Dagur Dan Thorhallsson. He found himself on the ball 59 times and completed 77.1% of his 48 passes. He was accurate on three of six long balls and whipped in three crosses. Defensively, Pereyra logged a tackle, an interception, and a foul — drawing one of his own.
MF, Cesar Araujo, 5.5 — Araujo went down on the corner kick that became D.C. United’s second goal of the night after being overpowerd by Donovan Pines. He appealed for a foul, but it was never going to be given, and Pines buried the header into the Orlando goal. Araujo passed at a 93.2% clip on the night, recorded a key pass, and completed three of his six long balls. Additionally, Araujo drew two fouls while committing two of his own. He logged two successful tackles in the match.
MF, Ivan Angulo, 5 — Angulo continues to show his pace and ability to build the attack wide and near the end line. However, it was not enough to best Pedro Santos who proved to be a formidable defender for the speedy winger. If Orlando is going to find goals from the wing, it will need more accurate crossing from Angulo. He only had one accurate cross on eight attempts. Angulo passed at 90% rate and was accurate with his only long ball. Defensively, Angulo recorded one tackle and a foul, although he too was fouled. Angulo earned an early yellow card in the 27th minute. His giveaway put the back three in a bad spot and led to the first goal conceded.
MF, Facundo Torres, 6 — The Uruguayan Young Designated Player had a mixed bag of a match. He often found himself on the ball, but he never seemed to inspire much of the attack on his own in the first half. Once Ojeda and Pereyra left the match, Torres became the link the team needed but it was a little too late as the club was already playing catch up. Going the full 90 for Orlando, Torres passed at 87.9% accuracy, went 5-for-6 on crossing accuracy, 2-for-2 on long-ball accuracy, and had a team-high four key passes. He put one of his two shots on target. Torres drew one foul in the match.
MF, Martin Ojeda, 6 — As the ball fell to his feet following a Carlos tackle, Ojeda pinged a perfect through ball to McGuire for the assist on Orlando’s only goal. He likely could have had a goal of his own after receiving a pass in the six-yard box, but his feet just didn’t register with the speed of his brain and after his slick flick to free himself for the shot, the touch was heavy and bounced to the goalkeeper. He completed 73.7% of his 19 passes, had two key passes, and was accurate on one of three crossing attempts, but none of his three long balls. He was dispossessed once and had two unstable touches. Defensively, he recorded an interception and one clearance on the night. Ojeda made way for Ercan Kara late in the match as Oscar Pareja threw the kitchen sink at the attack with two fresh strikers.
F, Duncan McGuire, 7 (MotM) — All McGuire does is score against D.C. United. He did it in the first match at Audi Field and did it again in the 23rd minute at Exploria Stadium. McGuire found himself played in by Ojeda and made a clinical first touch to split the defenders and slot the ball under Tyler Miller at the top of the 18-yard box. Aside from opening the scoring for the Lions, McGuire played a pressing role and kept the D.C. back line under pressure and looked to receive long balls from the Orlando City defenders throughout the night. McGuire left the match early in the second half with what appeared to be an off-the-ball injury. He was one-for-one with his shots, as he scored on the only one he took. He completed 44.4% of his nine passes with 20 touches. He was fouled once and logged an interception and two clearances. McGuire was subbed off in the 52nd minute for Ramiro Enrique.
Substitutes
F, Ramiro Enrique (52′), 4.5 — Enrique came on for an injured McGuire early in the second half but never logged a shot. With his five touches, he completed all four of his passes and was fouled once. To have logged almost an entire half, it is disappointing that he could not find the ball more than five times while his team was attempting to find a way back into the match.
F, Ercan Kara (65′), 4.5 — Kara was brought on after the third goal to hopefully inspire some last ditch attack. But with only two touches, Kara was only able to get off one inaccurate shot. He won an aerial, committed a foul, and missed connecting on his only pass.
D, Rafael Santos (65′), 5.5 — Santos had 21 touches coming on late in the match. He took two shots and put one on target, but it wasn’t a terribly threatening one from distance. Santos offered one key pass among his 13 total and 84.6% accuracy. One of his two long balls was accurate but his only cross missed the mark. Defensively, he had one tackle and an interception.
MF, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson (68′), 5 — Thorhallsson was a late sub replacing the captain in the 68th minute. He completed 88.9% of his nine passes on 10 touches. He intercepted the ball once and committed a foul.
That’s how I saw the individual performances in the 3-1 home defeat to D.C. United. Who was your Orlando City Man of the Match? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments below.
Lion Links: 4/25/23
Lion Links: 4/24/23
Orlando City B vs. NYCFC II: Final Score 2-2 as OCB Takes Two Points at Home
Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Three Keys to Victory
Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Five Takeaways
Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More
Trending
-
Orlando Pride1 week ago
Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More
-
Orlando City2 weeks ago
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Minnesota United
-
Orlando City5 days ago
Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Three Keys to Victory
-
Orlando City1 week ago
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, and More
-
Orlando City1 week ago
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United FC: Player Grades and Man of the Match
-
Lion Links2 weeks ago
Lion Links: 4/11/23
-
Orlando City1 week ago
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United: Final Score 2-1 as Lions Come from Behind in Road Win
-
Orlando Pride1 week ago
Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Final Score 2-0 as Pride Concede Latest Goal in NWSL History